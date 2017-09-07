Man injured in Tuesday Fayetteville shooting dies, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 32-year-old man injured in a shooting Tuesday while parked at a Smokey Bones Restaurant in Fayetteville had died, police confirmed.

Jonathan D. Goodman was found shot inside a vehicle at the buisness in the 1800 block of Skibo Road, police said.

Dareon Tyrese Cook, 18, was also in the car with Goodman. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fayetteville police detectives are investigating the men’s deaths.

Police announced that Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with any information regarding the homicide and shooting is asked to contact Detective D. Franklin with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 723-4650 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.