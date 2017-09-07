Michael Jordan postpones UNC gameday visit due to Hurricane Irma

By Published:
AP image

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan has postponed his scheduled appearance at alma mater North Carolina on Saturday for the Tar Heels’ football game against Louisville because of Hurricane Irma-related travel issues.

The school announced the postponement in a brief statement Thursday night. Jordan was scheduled to serve as an honorary captain for the Tar Heels’ Atlantic Coast Conference opener against the 17th-ranked Cardinals and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

It’s unclear when Jordan will reschedule his appearance.

Jordan — who played for the Tar Heels from 1981-84 — appeared at the basketball home game against Duke in March alongside football coach Larry Fedora to announce a Jordan Brand apparel deal with Fedora’s program this season.

UNC is still scheduled to honor its basketball team at halftime Saturday for winning the NCAA championship in April.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s