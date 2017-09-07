NC now in Irma’s path, state of emergency declared

Thursday 5 a.m. update

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — The National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. update to its Hurricane Irma forecast continued to show that the massive storm is still a Category 5 and that North Carolina is now in Irma’s path.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Wednesday for the entire state, effective at 8 a.m. Thursday.

As of 5 a.m., the storm still has sustained winds of 180 mph, with even higher winds in gusts. That was down 5 mph from Wednesday.

Irma is now forecast to skirt along the northern coasts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday, reaching Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas by Thursday evening.

And North Carolina remains in the storm’s potential track.

“It is becoming increasingly likely that Irma will impact central North Carolina with wind and rain next Monday and Tuesday,” said CBS North Carolina meteorologist Kristin Ketchell. “Now is the time to make sure you have a hurricane or disaster plan in place, with quiet and calm weather expected to continue through the end of the weekend.”

“To prepare for Hurricane Irma, I am declaring a state of emergency,” Cooper said.

It will go into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday. Rain and wind could hit central North Carolina next Monday and Tuesday.

“The state is doing what we want the people of North Carolina to do, and that is prepare for Hurricane Irma,” Cooper said.

“Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a

powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.” the National Hurricane Center wrote.

Irma is the most powerful storm ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, National Hurricane Center said.

This is only the second time on Earth, since satellites began tracking them about 40 years ago, that a storm has maintained 185 mph winds for more than 24 hours, though by 5 a.m. Thursday they had dropped to 180 mph.

The other one, according to Colorado State University meteorology professor Phil Klotzbach, hit the Phillippines in 2013. It was the massive typhoon Haiyan, which killed more than 6,000 people.

Klotzbach says “this thing is a buzzsaw,” and he’s “glad Floridians are taking it very seriously.

Experts say Irma’s strength is a result of unusually warm water for that part of the Atlantic.

It is currently moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

Authorities said the storm had killed at least 10 as it passed through the Caribbean.

Nearly every building on the island of Barbuda was damaged when the eye of the storm passed almost directly overhead early Wednesday and about 60 percent of the island’s roughly 1,400 people were left homeless, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told The Associated Press.

“Either they were totally demolished or they would have lost their roof,” Browne said after returning to Antigua from a plane trip to the neighboring island. “It is just really a horrendous situation.”

He said roads and telecommunications systems were destroyed and recovery will take months, if not years. A 2-year-old child was killed as a family tried to escape a damaged home during the storm, Browne told the AP.

Dutch marines who flew to three Dutch islands hammered by Irma reported extensive damage but no deaths or injuries.

Dutch U.N. Ambassador Karel van Oosterom made the appeal during a General Assembly meeting Wednesday on protecting civilians in conflict. He said the eye of the hurricane passed right over Sint Maarten, one of four countries in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

He said the hurricane earlier hit two special municipalities of the Netherlands located in the Caribbean Sea, Sint Eustatius and Saba.

Van Oosterom said “first information indicates that a lot of damage has been done but communication is still extremely difficult.”

He called for “compassion with the people in the region who are suffering right at this moment, to show solidarity, and to provide assistance where necessary.”