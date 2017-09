BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A student was injured when their Johnston County school bus was invovled in a traffic accident Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The bus was carrying 24 students from Meadow School, which serves as a elementary and middle school.

The bus collided with a pickup truck around 3:30 p.m. on NC 96 and Godwin Lake Road in Benson, officials said.

The injured student was transported to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

No other injuries were reported.