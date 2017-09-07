Rachael Ray’s Hamptons home on market for $4.9 million

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Author and Emmy-winning chef Rachael Ray has listed her home in the Hamptons for sale for nearly $5 million.

Newsday reports the 49-year-old Glens Falls, New York, native’s Southampton home is on the market for $4.9 million.

The 6-acre property is surrounded on three sides by a golf course and includes a three-bedroom, five-bathroom home with an in-ground pool, a four-room pool house with a kitchen and a separate one-room structure.

Ray was raised in a restaurant family and worked at bars and eateries in the popular tourism region in Lake George in the Adirondacks. A best-selling cookbook author, she has her own syndicated daytime television program and lifestyle magazine.