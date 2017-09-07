Red Cross staging supplies ahead of Hurricane Irma

Published:
(Kelly Kennedy/CBS North Carolina)


RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Red Cross is staging supplies such as food, water, wheelchairs and medication at sites around the state, including in Fuquay-Varina, Goldsboro and Fayetteville, Wilmington and New Bern.

Another Red Cross office is setting up similar sites in the western part of the state.

The organization is also working to get shelters ready for the storm.

Red Cross workers are readying across the state because it isn’t yet clear where in North Carolina the storm’s effects will be felt most strongly. As the “cone of uncertainty” in the forecast narrows as the hurricane draws nearer, the Red Cross will shift volunteers to the hardest-hit areas.

“For days we’ve been moving supplies and materials into various locations so we can get to the area the quickest after the storm passes,” said Barry Porter, Red Cross Regional Executive Director. “But we have to get storm prepared supplies in place before the storm gets close because then you can’t move high profile vehicles and trucks when tropical storm winds come a calling.”

