Student arrested at Sanderson High School after social media threat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A student was arrested at Sanderson High School after authorities said he made a threatening post on social media.

In an alert to parents, school officials said that they had been made aware of a “Snapchat with threatening language.” The student was quickly identified, and there was “no threat” to the school, officials wrote.

“I can confirm that a student posted a hoax threat,” wrote school system spokeswoman Lisa Luten.

The post “depicted something that resembled a firearm, BB gun or air pistol,” she wrote.

Online arrest records showed that Ryan John Knoves of the 5800 block of Bayberry Lane in Raleigh, has been charged with false report of mass violence on educational property.