How to get ready for a hurricane

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Red Cross recommends residents should do the following to be prepared for a hurricane:

  • Assemble an emergency kit.
  • Create a household evacuation plan, including for pets.
  • Stay informed about the risks to the community and official response plans, such as any mandatory evacuations.
  • The Red Cross recommends that every emergency kit contain these basic supplies:

At a minimum, you should have the basic supplies listed below:

  • Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)
  • Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).
  • Flashlight
  • Battery-powered or hand-crank radio, a NOAA Weather Radio, if possible
  • Extra batteries
  • First aid kit
  • 7-day supply of medications and medical items
  • Multi-purpose tool
  • Sanitation and personal hygiene items
  • Copies of personal documents, including medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies
  • Cell phone with chargers
  • Family and emergency contact information
  • Extra cash
  • Emergency blanket
  • Map(s) of the area

Depending on a person’s individual situation, it might also be a good idea to include:

  • Hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc.
  • Baby supplies such as bottles, formula, baby food and diapers
  • Games and activities for children
  • Pet supplies including collar, leash, ID, food, carrier and bowl
  • Two-way radios
  • Extra set of car keys and house keys
  • Manual can opener

Other supplies that might be a good idea include:

  • Whistle
  • N95 or surgical masks
  • Matches
  • Rain gear
  • Towels
  • Work gloves
  • Tools/supplies for securing your home
  • Extra clothing, hat and sturdy shoes
  • Plastic sheeting
  • Duct tape
  • Scissors
  • Household liquid bleach
  • Entertainment items
  • Blankets or sleeping bags

