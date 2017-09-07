How to get ready for a hurricane

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Red Cross recommends residents should do the following to be prepared for a hurricane:
- Assemble an emergency kit.
- Create a household evacuation plan, including for pets.
- Stay informed about the risks to the community and official response plans, such as any mandatory evacuations.
- The Red Cross recommends that every emergency kit contain these basic supplies:
At a minimum, you should have the basic supplies listed below:
- Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)
- Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).
- Flashlight
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio, a NOAA Weather Radio, if possible
- Extra batteries
- First aid kit
- 7-day supply of medications and medical items
- Multi-purpose tool
- Sanitation and personal hygiene items
- Copies of personal documents, including medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies
- Cell phone with chargers
- Family and emergency contact information
- Extra cash
- Emergency blanket
- Map(s) of the area
Depending on a person’s individual situation, it might also be a good idea to include:
- Hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc.
- Baby supplies such as bottles, formula, baby food and diapers
- Games and activities for children
- Pet supplies including collar, leash, ID, food, carrier and bowl
- Two-way radios
- Extra set of car keys and house keys
- Manual can opener
Other supplies that might be a good idea include:
- Whistle
- N95 or surgical masks
- Matches
- Rain gear
- Towels
- Work gloves
- Tools/supplies for securing your home
- Extra clothing, hat and sturdy shoes
- Plastic sheeting
- Duct tape
- Scissors
- Household liquid bleach
- Entertainment items
- Blankets or sleeping bags
