How to get ready for a hurricane

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Red Cross recommends residents should do the following to be prepared for a hurricane:

Assemble an emergency kit.

Create a household evacuation plan, including for pets.

Stay informed about the risks to the community and official response plans, such as any mandatory evacuations.

The Red Cross recommends that every emergency kit contain these basic supplies:

At a minimum, you should have the basic supplies listed below:

Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).

Flashlight

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio, a NOAA Weather Radio, if possible

Extra batteries

First aid kit

7-day supply of medications and medical items

Multi-purpose tool

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Copies of personal documents, including medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies

Cell phone with chargers

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

Emergency blanket

Map(s) of the area

Depending on a person’s individual situation, it might also be a good idea to include:

Hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc.

Baby supplies such as bottles, formula, baby food and diapers

Games and activities for children

Pet supplies including collar, leash, ID, food, carrier and bowl

Two-way radios

Extra set of car keys and house keys

Manual can opener

Other supplies that might be a good idea include:

Whistle

N95 or surgical masks

Matches

Rain gear

Towels

Work gloves

Tools/supplies for securing your home

Extra clothing, hat and sturdy shoes

Plastic sheeting

Duct tape

Scissors

Household liquid bleach

Entertainment items

Blankets or sleeping bags