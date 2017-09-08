10-year-old shot himself in the head, woman charged, NC deputies say

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) – A Statesville woman was charged after a 10-year-old boy shot himself in the head, deputies say.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the boy went outside his house to take care of the family dog. Family members and a neighbor heard a gunshot shortly after he went outside.

Deputies say the family kept a pistol in the car, which was unlocked. The boy went into the car and got the gun.

The boy told deputies that he was playing with the gun when it went off. He originally said that he had been shot by someone else. He was transported to Brenner’s Hospital in Winston-Salem and treated for a minor gunshot wound to the head. He was released.

Christina Gibbs, 38, was charged with misdemeanor failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor. Her court date is set for October 23.