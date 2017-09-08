2 found dead in home with unharmed child, Fayetteville police say

By Published: Updated:
File photo

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults were found dead in a Fayetteville home where a child was also found with no injuries on Friday night, officials say.

The incident was reported as a domestic disturbance with gunfire just before 7 p.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Yellowbrick Road in the Scotts Mill subdivision, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

“The initial officers arriving to the scene, made entry into the home and located two individuals who were deceased,” police said.

Another person and a child were at the home at the time, but were not injured.

Police said the two dead people had known each other and that one lived at the house.

The names of the victims are currently being withheld until their immediate families have been notified.

Anyone with any information regarding the death investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Johnson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 224-3257 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s