2 found dead in home with unharmed child, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults were found dead in a Fayetteville home where a child was also found with no injuries on Friday night, officials say.

The incident was reported as a domestic disturbance with gunfire just before 7 p.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Yellowbrick Road in the Scotts Mill subdivision, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

“The initial officers arriving to the scene, made entry into the home and located two individuals who were deceased,” police said.

Another person and a child were at the home at the time, but were not injured.

Police said the two dead people had known each other and that one lived at the house.

The names of the victims are currently being withheld until their immediate families have been notified.

Anyone with any information regarding the death investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Johnson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 224-3257 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).