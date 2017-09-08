Amber Alert canceled 16-year-old missing from Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – An AMBER alert issued for 16-year-old Dontay Barnes was canceled after the teen was located safe, police confirmed.

Barnes is in need of emergency medical care.

Barnes stands approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds.

He has brown hair, and brown eyes.

Law Enforcement has reason to believe he is with his sisters Ciera Barnes, of 1802 Petelcrest Drive in Wilson and/or Shiree Murchinson, of 1112 Trinity Street, Apt. 807, Thomasville.

They could be in a purple and black Ford Crown Victoria.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Wilson Police Department immediately at (252) 399-2323, 252-373-4292 or call 911 or *HP.