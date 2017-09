FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A vehicle crash has closed both northbound lanes of Interstate 95 north of Fayetteville.

The crash occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Exit 61/Wade-Stedman Road.

A detour is sending motorists off the interstate at Exit 55/Murphy Road and then turning right onto U.S. 301 North and back on I-95 at N.C. 82.

The northbound lanes are estimated to reopen about 7:30 p.m.