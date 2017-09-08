Dry weekend, Irma shifts west

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —As dangerous Hurricane Irma heads toward a possible south Florida landfall early Sunday morning; the longer range forecast track of Irma, from the National Hurricane Center, has the storm going up through Georgia on Monday and into Tennessee on Tuesday as a tropical depression. If this path stays, central North Carolina should have low impacts from Irma. As of Friday afternoon, based on the above forecast path of Irma; there will be showers and breezy conditions in central North Carolina on Monday and Tuesday. Rain could be from one to three inches and winds should stay below tropical storm force in the central part of our state. With the current forecast track, the western part of the state could have the tropical storm force winds and heavy rain. As always, Irma is a large storm and any shift to the east will change central North Carolina’s conditions. So keep up with updates throughout the weekend.

Skies will be mostly clear through tonight with cool lows Friday night into Saturday morning dropping into the middle 50s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny. Highs both days will continue in the 70s.

By Monday showers and breezy conditions will be in the forecast with more showers Monday night and Tuesday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, skies should be partly cloudy as any Irma moisture should be long gone. Highs on those two days will be warmer, around 80.

This Afternoon will be sunny. The high will be 78. Winds will be north around 5 mph.

Tonight will be clear and cool. The overnight low will be 54. Winds will be light out of the north.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 76. Winds will be northeast 8 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night will be mainly clear and still cool. The overnight low will be 54. Winds will be northeast 8 to 12 mph.

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 74; winds will be northeast 10-15 mph.

Monday will be cloudy and breezy. Showers will be around with a slight risk of a storm. The high will be 72, after a morning low of 60. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers possible and an isolated storm. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 63. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 80, after a morning low of 61.

Thursday will be also be partly cloudy. The high will be 81, after a morning low of 62.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

RELATED: Click here for Interactive Radar

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9