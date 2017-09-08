Duke Life Flight crashes in NC, fatalities reported.

HERTFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Duke Flight Life Flight helicopter has crashed in Perquimans County, North Carolina, causing deaths, the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.

The Perquimans County Sheriff is on the scene. Officers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are establishing a perimeter. Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are on their way to the site.

The sheriff’s office said the helicopter went down in an area near Swamp Road.

Further details were not immediately available.