Durham officer hits rear of tractor-trailer, police car catches fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham police officer was involved in a crash and his police car caught fire on Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened just after 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of TW Alexander Drive and South Miami Boulevard, Durham police said in a news release.

“A preliminary investigation indicates the officer rear-ended a tractor-trailer and the police car caught on fire,” police said.

The policeman had the car’s lights and siren on while responding to an armed robbery call at 300 Darby Creek Lane, according to police.

The officer suffered minor injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash is being investigated, according to police. No other details were released.