Grandmother accused of keeping 9-year-old girl in kennel

By and Published:
The kennel authorities say the girl was held in (left) and the charged adults, Gale D. Lalonde (top right) and Dale A. Deavers (bottom right) (Racine County Sheriff's Office)

TOWN OF NORWAY, Wis. (AP/WNCN) — A grandmother and another adult are accused of keeping the woman’s 9-year-old granddaughter padlocked inside a dog kennel in a house in southeastern Wisconsin.

Racine County sheriff’s deputies and social workers investigated the home near Wind Lake after a teacher made a child abuse complaint Wednesday.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling identified the accused as 46-year-old Gale D. Lalonde and 48-year-old Dale A. Deavers, both of Wind Lake.

Schmaling says the girl had been padlocked inside the wire cage at night and sometimes throughout the day. The kennel measured 4 feet 10 inches tall, 8 feet long and 4 feet wide, the sheriff said.

The victim and a sibling have been placed into protective custody. Schmaling says the grandmother was apparently their caregiver and that deputies are trying to find the biological parents.

“I was sickened at what I witnessed last night,” the sheriff wrote. “This by far, is one of the most disturbing and heart-wrenching cases of child abuse I’ve seen, it doesn’t get much worse than this.”

Wind Lake is about 25 miles southwest of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

