Hurricane Irma’s threat to close Disney World for 2 days

ORLANDO (WNCN) – Walt Disney World is closing its doors beginning Saturday through Monday due to Hurricane Irma’s threat.

Disney said it hopes to operate on a regular schedule starting September 12.

The National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast track has Irma passing over the Orlando area Monday morning.

The Disney website says if a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area or for your place of residence within 7 days of your scheduled arrival date, you may call in advance to reschedule or cancel your Walt Disney Travel Company Magic Your Way vacation package and most room only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancellation or change fees imposed by Disney.

Disney World, Universal and Sea World all closed for the first time ever in due to Hurricane Floyd in 1999. Floyd never affected the Orlando area but in 2004, the parks closed again due to Hurrcanes Charley, Frances and Jeanne, according to Disneylists.com.

Hurricane Matthew also caused some closures at the park in October.

