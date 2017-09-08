Litigation ban leaves UNC civil right center future in question

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A center at the University of North Carolina that helps the poor and disenfranchised can no longer litigate cases, a move that its supporters say jeopardizes the center’s future.

The policymaking board of the UNC system voted overwhelmingly Friday to ban litigation by the UNC Center for Civil Rights, which handles issues such as school desegregation and environmental justice.

As the Board of Governors met, protesters outside chanted phrase such as, “If we don’t get no justice, then you don’t get no peace.” A center attorney yelled at the board when he left the meeting.

Ban supporters said academic centers should focus on academics and that the center shouldn’t sue other government entities.

The center was founded in 2001 by civil rights attorney Julius Chambers. It receives no state funding.