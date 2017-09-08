Man charged with murder after NC woman found dead in hotel room

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Investigators with the Greenville Police Department say they’ve made an arrest in a Labor Day murder.

The incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday when Greenville Police Department detectives were called to the InTown Suites, at 2111 W. Arlington Boulevard.

A dead person had been found at the hotel, officials said.

A friend of 48-year-old Carrie Ann Gordon, of Greenville, discovered her body in her hotel room.

It was not immediately apparent how Gordon died, according to police. Her body was transported to the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine her cause of death. Late in the afternoon on Tuesday, an autopsy revealed Gordon was likely strangled.

The Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit began investigating her death as a homicide.

On Wednesday, officers with the Greenville Police Department identified 30-year-old Christopher Lamont Mitchell as a suspect after reviewing footage from hotel security cameras.

Detectives said they believe Mitchell had arranged to meet Gordon at the hotel.

A warrant for Mitchell’s arrest was obtained late Thursday afternoon.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Mitchell in the 2100 block of Myrtle Avenue without incident. He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.