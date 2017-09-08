Man impersonated deputy at Rocky Mount school as moms waited for kids, officials say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is facing charges Friday night after Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says he had a shotgun while he impersonated a deputy at an elementary school on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says 49-year-old Bennie Leon Hurst identified himself as a deputy sheriff to women waiting to pick up their children at G.W. Bulluck Elementary School in Rocky Mount.

A detective sergeant found Hurst at the school and confronted him during a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office says the detective took Hurst into custody when he spotted a shotgun in his car.

Hurst was taken to the sheriff’s office where he “admitted to his activities,” deputies said in a news release.

Officials said that “concerned citizens” made calls that led to the investigation and arrest.

Hurst, of the 1800 block of MLK Drive in Rocky Mount, is charged with felony possession of a firearm on educational property and impersonating law enforcement.

He was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

