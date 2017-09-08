Man shot before sunrise in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One man was taken to the hospital after being shot before sunrise Monday in Durham, police said.

The incident happened about 6:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Ashe Street, according to Durham police. Authorities said the man had been shot in the chest and described his injuries as serious.

No one is in custody in connection to the shooting yet.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

More details were not immediately available.