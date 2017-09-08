North Carolina high school football scores — Sept. 8

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — High school football scores from around the state for Sept. 8.
Click here to view the Play of the Week nominees. Video highlights linked with game scores below.
Alleghany County 28, South Stokes 7
Apex 35, Cary 13
Apex Middle Creek 34, Raleigh Millbrook 22 (Click to view video highlights)
Asheville 23, Asheville Roberson 22
Asheville Reynolds 49, Asheville Erwin 34
Ayden-Grifton 21, Farmville Central 7
Belmont South Point 28, Clover, S.C. 0
Boonville Starmount 20, East Bend Forbush 0
Brevard 42, Madison County 32
Buford, S.C. 27, Monroe Parkwood 24
Bunn 34, Southern Vance 30
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 55, Rosman 0
Cape Fear 40, Fayetteville Sanford 24 (Click to view video highlights)
Charlotte Catholic 38, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 14
Charlotte Country Day 19, Raleigh Wake Christian 9
Charlotte Garinger 42, Monroe Central 0
Charlotte Harding 35, Gaffney, S.C. 28
Charlotte Mallard Creek 52, Charlotte Berry Tech 12
Charlotte Myers Park 41, South Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Providence 24, Southern Pines Pinecrest 20
Cherryville 29, Valdese Draughn 28
Chocowinity Southside 40, Gates County 29
Clayton 42, Harnett Central 0
Cloudland, Tenn. 42, Avery County 36
Croatan 30, Pamlico County 26
Currituck County 46, Perquimans 0
Davie County 42, West Rowan 20
Durham Jordan 52, Chapel Hill 19
East Bladen 14, Whiteville 6
East Carteret 23, Swansboro 18
East Davidson 49, South Rowan 21
East Duplin 31, Southwest Onslow 7
East Wilkes 60, Walkertown 12
Eastern Alamance 62, Southern Alamance 15
Edenton Holmes 54, Bertie County 20
Fairmont 22, West Bladen 12
Friendship 42, Cary Panther Creek 14
Fuquay-Varina 34, Raleigh Wakefield 13
Gastonia Ashbrook 40, Gastonia Forestview 26
Greene Central 40, Eastern Wayne 21
Greensboro Dudley 14, Durham Hillside 7
Greensboro Page 19, Eastern Guilford 16
Greensboro Smith 14, Southern Guilford 0
Greenville Conley 43, East Wake 8
Halifax County, Va. 36, Person 6
Havelock 54, Greenville Rose 0
Hickory 28, Gastonia Huss 27
Hickory Grove Christian 28, Camden Military Academy, S.C. 14
Hickory Ridge 28, Northwest Cabarrus 14
Hope Mills South View 44, Fayetteville Byrd 0 (Click to view video highlights)
Jacksonville 57, Rocky Mount Prep 0
Jamestown Ragsdale 20, Southwest Guilford 19
Kannapolis Brown 24, Mooresville 16
Kernersville Glenn 40, North Forsyth 7
Kings Mountain 27, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 17
Kinston Parrott Academy 60, Halifax Academy 16
Kinston 41, Jones County 0
Knightdale 23, Raleigh Broughton 21
Lake Norman Charter 36, Gastonia Highland Tech 7
Lawndale Burns 31, East Rutherford 23
Lee County 55, Hoke County 27
Lenoir Hibriten 48, South Caldwell 0
Lexington 42, Central Davidson 6
Lincolnton 51, East Gaston 12
Lumberton 21, West Brunswick 14
Maiden 28, Hickory St. Stephens 7
Manteo 44, Bear Grass 0
Matthews Butler 27, Richmond County 21
Monroe Piedmont 42, Marshville Forest Hills 19
Mooresboro Jefferson 41, Trinity, Tenn. 13
Morganton Freedom 31, Morganton Patton 14
Morrisville Green Hope 27, Holly Springs 15
Murphy 48, North Georgia Falcons, Ga. 0
Nash Central 33, Northern Nash 30
New Bern 23, Wilson Hunt 6
Newton Foard 22, West Lincoln 20
Newton-Conover 44, East Burke 6
North Duplin 42, Lejeune 8
North Gaston 28, East Lincoln 7
North Johnston 25, North Brunswick 22
North Lenoir 40, Southern Wayne 8
North Rowan 37, China Grove Carson 6
North Wilkes 62, North Stokes 0
Northampton County 48, Riverside Martin 26
Northeast Guilford 34, Western Guilford 22
Northwest Guilford 14, Northern Guilford 0
Orange 28, Rolesville 21
Pasquotank County 44, Camden County 0
Pender County 20, Goldsboro Rosewood 15
Pittsboro Northwood 28, Western Harnett 8
Polk County 24, Landrum, S.C. 0
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 41, Clayton Cleveland 14
Raleigh Enloe 48, Raleigh Athens Drive 35
Raleigh Ravenscroft 47, North Raleigh Christian 21 (Click to view video highlights)
Randleman 49, Cameron Union Pines 22
Reidsville 49, Winston-Salem Reynolds 6
Richlands 26, South Lenoir 6
Roanoke Rapids 46, Granville Central 0
Rockingham County 37, Burlington Williams 7
Rocky Mount Academy 55, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 16
Rocky Point Trask 15, Rose Hill Union 6
Salemburg Lakewood 35, Newton Grove Midway 0
Seven Springs Spring Creek 36, Newton Grove Hobbton 14
Shelby 21, Shelby Crest 14
Siler City Jordan-Matthews 41, Chatham Central 20
South Brunswick 32, Holly Ridge Dixon 21
South Central Pitt 40, North Pitt 7
South Columbus 42, Red Springs 14
South Granville 54, Northern Vance 0
South Robeson 48, West Columbus 8
Southeast Guilford 27, Greensboro Grimsley 6
Southern Nash 49, West Johnston 0
Southwestern Randolph 17, Providence Grove 0
St. Pauls 46, East Columbus 8
Statesville 37, West Iredell 10
Statesville Christian 21, Charlotte Latin 3
Tarboro 65, North Edgecombe 12
Topsail 42, Jacksonville White Oak 13
Trinity Wheatmore 26, Bartlett Yancey 6
Union County, Ga. 42, Andrews 28
Village Christian 26, Harrells Christian 0
Wake Forest 42, Raleigh Leesville Road 7
Wake Forest Heritage 28, Raleigh Sanderson 7 (Click to view video highlights)
Wallace-Rose Hill 30, Jacksonville Northside 0
Warren County 27, Louisburg 14
Washington 36, Pinetown Northside 32
Watauga County 50, Wilkes Central 26
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 31, Winston-Salem Parkland 19
Waynesville Tuscola 55, Enka 0
Wendell Corinth Holders 46, Smithfield-Selma 3
West Carteret 42, West Craven 7
West Forsyth 39, High Point Central 13
West Mecklenburg 59, Charlotte Independence 28
West Stanly 42, South Stanly 28
West Stokes 20, Mayodan McMichael 14
Western Alamance 68, Graham 6
Wilmington Laney 26, Erwin Triton 14
Wilmington New Hanover 41, Garner 38 (Click to view video highlights)
Wilson Fike 31, Wilson Beddingfield 7
Winston-Salem Atkins 48, South Davidson 6
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 21, Pfafftown Reagan 14
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
East Forsyth vs. Winston-Salem Carver, ppd. to Sep 9th.