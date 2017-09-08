Planning to escape Irma in NC, man stranded in Miami buys a car

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – On the road out of Miami, on Alligator Alley, cars are lining up for gas.

Mark Frietch is on his way to North Carolina, but you won’t believe the path he’s taking to get there.

Frietch was on a cruise to Cuba when it was cut short due to the storm.

“Flights were canceled, went to train station, couldn’t find anything there and ended up just buying a car and now we are headed over to Tampa, the west side,” he said.

You read that right. He bought a car to get out of Miami.

“Tried plane, tried train and now we’re on automobile, so it’s a classic John Candy story,” Frietch said.

Frietch purchased a black Kia Sportage for his escape from Irma.