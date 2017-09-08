Raleigh police seek missing 10-year-old last seen riding bike

Tyquon Malik Brewington (Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are asking the public to help them find a 10-year-old boy who was last seen riding a bike.

Tyquon Malik Brewington was last seen in the 5200 block of Trinity Village Lane, authorities said.

Police did not say when he was last seen when they made the announcement.

He is about 4 feet 7 inches tall. He was wearing blue shorts and a blue T-shirt, and the bike he was riding was blue.

Anyone who has seen him or has information that could help find him is asked to call 911 immediately.

