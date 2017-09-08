Teen charged after woman followed, gunshots fired at her car, Wayne County officials say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen has been arrested in Wayne County after gunshots were fired at a woman’s car after she was followed to a farm road outside Mount Olive last month, officials said.

The shooting happened on Sunday, August 6 after a pair of men in a car left a business in the Mount Olive area.

On Friday, Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies announced they had arrested Davonta Rasheed Sutton, 17, on various charges including discharge weapon into an occupied vehicle.

In the shooting incident, the pair followed a woman in Wayne County to an area just outside the Mount Olive city limits, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The woman was forced to turn off a main road because the main road had been “washed out” by a recent storm, officials said.

The woman drove down a farm road and then one man got out of the vehicle that had been following the woman.

The man went to the woman’s window and “demanded at gun point she get out of her vehicle,” officials said.

The woman sped away but the man fired several gunshots that hit her car, deputies said.

Surveillance images of the pair from around 9:25 p.m. Aug. 6 were released by deputies on Tuesday.

Sutton, of South Carey Street in LaGrange, is also charged with felony attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Officials say that they are still looking for another suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to Detective Cornell at 919-731-1128.