Teens arrested in killing of Shaniya Davis’ brother

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Raeford teens have been charged with first-degree murder in a May shooting that left the half-brother of Shaniya Davis dead.

Shaniya Davis was a 5-year-old murdered in 2009 whose death sparked a well-known criminal case.

Chavez Christian Lockhart was found shot at the intersection of Heron and Mockingbird Hill drives on May 24. His obituary said he was 20.

“When Deputies arrived on scene they found the victim … seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his upper body,” the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office wrote. He was taken to the hospital, but died the next day.

Devour Roland Hodges Jr., 18, of the 100 block of Meadow Wood Drive in Raeford, and Davonte Quamae McDuffie, 17, of the 1800 block of O’Bannon Drive in Raeford, are charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

McDuffie was arrested at Hoke High School on Tuesday. Hodges is now a solider in the Army, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested at Fort Jackson in South Carolina on Thursday.

Both teens are being held at the Hoke County Detention Center without bond.

Lockhart was the half-brother of Shaniya Davis.

In 2009, Davis’ body was found south of Sanford in a remote kudzu patch near a place where deer hunters gut their kills, six days after her mother reported her missing from their Fayetteville mobile home.

Davis’ mother was sentenced to serve least 17 years in prison for second-degree murder, human trafficking of a minor, and other charges after investigators learned she traded her daughter to Mario McNeill to pay off a $200 debt.

McNeill was later sentenced to death, but has since appealed the decision.

