Warrants provide details on NC State sexual assault allegations



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Search warrants dealing with sexual assault allegations from a July party on the campus of N.C. State provide detailed accounts from three complainants.

Three women who say they were sexually assaulted at the party by five then freshman football players.

One woman telling investigators she was raped by four of those players – Kevince Brown, Erin Collins, Xavier Lyas and Antoine Thompson.

While it was taking place, she says she could see flashes from a student recording it with a cell phone, warrants say.

That complainant stating that she was “intoxicated, became unconscious and then came to over a period of time.”

Another woman saying she was approached from behind Erin Collins, inappropriately touching her.

She was able to get away.

A third woman telling investigators see felt pressured to have sex with Isaiah Moore.

That she “doesn’t remember how, but she ended up in the bathroom” with him. About a second sexual encounter she said “due to how aggressive he was… She believed that he would have sex with her anyway,” warrants state.

These five football players have been disciplined by the University. The University saying it wasn’t related to the sexual assault allegations, rather violations to the student code of conduct for being at a party with underage drinking and drugs.

In a statement N.C. State said “The search warrant affidavits include allegations by the complainants initially provided to University Police. Based on these allegations, police immediately launched a thorough criminal investigation.”

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman released a statement that read:

“We continue to work through reviewing the evidence in this matter and are moving forward with some additional investigative steps. No charges have been filed at this time.”

No charges have been filed.