2 teens suffer ‘multiple gunshot wounds’ in broad-daylight Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen woman and man suffered several gunshot wounds each in a shooting just before noon Saturday in Durham, police said.

The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Markham Avenue, Durham police said in a news release.

“Two people sustained serious, potentially life-threatening injuries,” police said.

The pair who were shot, both 19, were taken to a nearby hospital after suffering “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to police.

No suspect information was available.

“Investigators are currently following leads to locate a possible suspect,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.