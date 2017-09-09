Crash closes I-40 west at I-85 near Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash has closed Interstate 40 westbound in Orange County near Interstate 85 on Saturday afternoon, officials say.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. along I-40 at mile marker 259 near I-85 in Orange County near Hillsborough.

The right lane in the area reopened around 4:40 p.m., but a detour has been set up for motorists.

Drivers should take exit 270, US-15/501 North to NC-147 North to I-85 South to re-access I-40 West, according to officials.

Cameras from the North Carolina Department of Transportation show significant traffic back-ups in the area, including the detour route.