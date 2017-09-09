Cuba weakens Hurricane Irma to Category 4



Saturday 8 a.m. update

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — The National Hurricane Center’s Saturday morning update shows Hurricane Irma is raking the coast of Cuba as a Catagory 4 storm with 130 mph winds.

Irma came ashore in Cuba Saturday morning as a Category 5 storm. Irma is expected to hit the Florida Keys sometime late Sunday morning, dropping 10 to 20 inches of rain with some isolated pockets receiving 25 inches.

“This is a storm that will kill you if you don’t get out of the way,” National Hurricane Center meteorologist Dennis Feltgen said. “Everybody’s going to feel this one.”

The Florida peninsula and southeast Georgia could see 8 to 15 inches of rain.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, Irma is 245 miles south-southeast of Miami.

As dangerous Hurricane Irma heads toward a south Florida landfall early Sunday morning, the track of Irma keeps the storm away from North Carolina.

The confidence in the forecast track into Monday and Tuesday is becoming very high for Irma to move up through Georgia and then become a depression into Tennessee by Wednesday.

This means impacts will be low for central North Carolina.

About ½ inch to 2 inches of rain will be possible for North Carolina.

The higher amounts will be southwest of the Triangle. Winds will not reach tropical strength in central North Carolina, but it will be breezy with gusts possibly as high as 30 to 35 mph.

Irma could weaken to a tropical storm by the time it reaches Georgia. The storm has already wreaked havoc on several islands in the Caribbean.

Irma killed at least 20 people in the Caribbean and left thousands homeless as it devastated small resort islands known for their warm, turquoise water.

In Florida, gas shortages and gridlock plagued the evacuations, turning normally simple trips into tests of will. Parts of interstates 75 and 95 north were bumper-to-bumper, while very few cars drove in the southbound lanes.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said people fleeing could drive slowly in the shoulder lane on highways. He hasn’t reversed the southbound lanes because he said they were needed to deliver gas and supplies.

“If you are planning to leave and do not leave tonight, you will have to ride out this extremely dangerous storm at your own risk,” Scott said.

Forecasters predicted a storm surge of 6 to 12 feet above ground level along Florida’s southwest coast and in the Keys. As much as a foot of rain could fall across the state, with isolated spots receiving 20 inches.