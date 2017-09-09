Dry weekend, Irma stays west of NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —As dangerous Hurricane Irma heads toward a south Florida landfall early Sunday morning; the track of Irma keeps the storm away from North Carolina. The confidence in the forecast track into Monday and Tuesday

is becoming very high for Irma to move up through Georgia and then become a depression into Tennessee by Wednesday. This means impacts will be low for central North Carolina. About ½ inch to 2 inches of rain will be possible. The higher amounts will be southwest of the Triangle. Winds will

not reach tropical strength in central North Carolina, but it will be breezy with gusts possibly as high as 30 to 35 mph.

The weekend is looking great. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the 70s. It will be clear and cool again Saturday night with morning dropping into the middle 50s. Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny. Highs will continue in the 70s.

By Monday clouds will be across the state with showers developing, but mainly in the afternoon. Showers and breezy conditions will be around Monday night and Tuesday.

On Wednesday skies should be partly cloudy and warmer. On Thursday and Friday it will be partly sunny and warm with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm each day as a bit of remnant moisture from Irma moves across the southeast.

Today will be mostly sunny. The high will be 77. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will be clear and cool. The overnight low will be 53. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. The high will be 74. Winds will be northeast 8 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night will be mostly cloudy. The overnight low will be 60. Winds will be northeast 8 to 12 mph.

Monday will be cloudy and breezy with showers developing. The high will be 72; winds will be northeast 15-25 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with showers. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 65. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 82, after a morning low of 62.

Thursday will be partly sunny with slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 63. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be also be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 64. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

