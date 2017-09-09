Duke Life Flight crew identified after deadly NC helicopter crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Health on Saturday released the names of workers who died in a medical helicopter crash in northeastern North Carolina on Friday.

The Duke Life Flight helicopter crashed in Perquimans County killing three crew members and a medical patient, the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.

RELATED: 4 dead after Duke Life Flight crashes in NC; NTSB investigating

The helicopter crashed around 11:45 a.m. after leaving Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, authorities said.

The three workers who died were flight nurses Kris Harrison, R.N. and Crystal Sollinger, R.N. and, the pilot, Jeff Burke, officials said.

Facebook users: Click here to view more photos

“The Duke University Hospital and entire Duke University family continues to grieve their loss,” Sarah Avery, Duke Health spokeswoman said in a news release Saturday.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrived Saturday to investigate. Teams were formed to investigate the crash site.

The Highway Patrol said the helicopter went down in an area near Swamp Road and Sandy Cross Road, near the Belvedere community, which is near the Gates County line.

The helicopter and crew were based out of Johnston Regional Airport in Smithfield, officials confirmed.

Duke Life Flight has been based at Johnston Regional Airport for more than 10 years.

The NTSB is formally in charge of the on-going investigation.