Hurricane Jose near Leeward Islands

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricane Jose will skirt by the northern Leeward Islands which were struck by Irma earlier this week.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Sint Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barbuda and Anguilla, Sabe and St. Eustatius.

Jose is about 160 miles east of the Leeward Islands, moving northwest at 13 mph. The storm is expected to move to the northwest and stay out in the middle of the Atlantic over the next several days.

Some fluctuation in intensity, up or down, could occur during the next 24 hours. Afterward, gradual weakening

is expected to occur.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140

miles (220 km).