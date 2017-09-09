One person deceased, home destroyed in Fayetteville house fire

By Published: Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) – One person was found deceased in a house fire early Saturday morning in the Evergreen Estates section of Fayetteville.

Firefighters responded to the 1900 block of St. Paul Avenue, near Ireland Drive, shortly after midnight to find heavy fire coming from the home and a car parked under the carport.

Firefighters inside the home found the victim in a bedroom in the rear of the home and quickly carried the person out to paramedics. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Crews battled the fire for about an hour before it was extinguished.  The entire home was damaged with the bulk of the damage to the living room and carport areas.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s