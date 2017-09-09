One person deceased, home destroyed in Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) – One person was found deceased in a house fire early Saturday morning in the Evergreen Estates section of Fayetteville.

Firefighters responded to the 1900 block of St. Paul Avenue, near Ireland Drive, shortly after midnight to find heavy fire coming from the home and a car parked under the carport.

Firefighters inside the home found the victim in a bedroom in the rear of the home and quickly carried the person out to paramedics. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Crews battled the fire for about an hour before it was extinguished. The entire home was damaged with the bulk of the damage to the living room and carport areas.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.