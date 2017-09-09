Couple identified in Fayetteville murder-suicide, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville officials identified the couple involved in a murder-suicide on Friday evening.

The incident was first reported as a domestic dispute with gunfire at a home along the 1900 block of Yellowbrick Road, according to Fayetteville police.

A child and another person were in the house at the time, but were not hurt.

On Saturday, police said that “during a domestic dispute” a man shot a woman in the home and then turned the gun on himself.

The woman was identified as Glorimar Vega, 36. The man was identified as Rafael Santiago, 39. Santiago lived at the home and was the estranged husband of Vega, police said.

Police said the child that was in the home was the child of Santiago and Vega. Police would not identify the other adult.

“Detectives are continuing to investigate this tragedy that affects two families and will ensure that relatives and children are afforded resources to help during this most difficult time,” police said in a news release.