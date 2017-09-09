Raleigh police investigate fatal crash, several roads blocked

Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a fatal crash in the area of New Hope Church Road and Atlantic Avenue.

Authorities say the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. but have not yet released many other details.

Police on scene will have several nearby roads blocked off most of the morning.

The roads affected include:

Atlantic Avenue and Singleton Industrial Drive

New Hope Church Road and Brentwood Road

New Hope Church Road and Saint Albans Drive

CBS North Carolina has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they are released.

