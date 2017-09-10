2 Florida officers die in crash possibly related to Irma

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WNCN) – Two law enforcement officers in separate cars died in a head-on crash as one officer was finishing a shift and the other was beginning a shift, the Miami Herald reported.

A Hardee County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had been helping at an evacuation shelter overnight was killed on her way home Sunday morning.

Hardee County Sheriff Arnold Lanier said Julie Bridges was a 13-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened Sunday morning at the intersection of State Route 66 and Old Trueswald Road.

The person in the other car was also killed. That person, Sgt. Joseph Ossman, was a 21-year veteran of the Florida Department of Corrections.

Hardee County is an interior county in Florida southeast of Tampa.

