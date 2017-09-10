2 injured in early Sunday morning shooting in Raleigh

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were injured in a shooting incident on North Harrington Street early Sunday morning, Raleigh police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of North Harrington Street where they found two people injured.

Both victims were transported to WakeMed for treatment. The condition was not released.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

