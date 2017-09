RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old man was arrested after Raleigh police responded to an “active shooter call” on Wake Forest Road late Saturday.

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to what police said was an active shooter call at the Wake Forest Sweepstakes, located at 4011 Wake Forest Road.

Tymond Owens, 20, has been arrested in connection the call, police said.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.