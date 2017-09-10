Fort Bragg paratroopers rush to assist Florida with Hurricane Irma relief

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) – Almost 300 paratroopers and dozens of military vehicles from the famed 82nd Airborne Division are deploying to Florida to help with recovery from Hurricane Irma.

The Fayetteville Observer reports unit spokesman Lt. Col. Joe Buccino says the soldiers unit could deploy late Sunday or Monday, depending on weather. The newspaper’s story was later posted on the Fort Bragg unit’s Facebook page.

The 82nd Airborne Division was directed to support hurricane relief in 2005, when about 5,000 paratroopers deployed to Louisiana in the wake of hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

Dozens of soldiers from other Fort Bragg units were sent to Texas to help relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

Navy ships and Marines from the Camp Lejeune’s 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are delivering supplies to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile Sunday, President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in the state of Florida, making federal aid available to people affected by Hurricane Irma in nine counties already hit by the storm.

The federal help includes temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover in the counties of Charlotte, Collier, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pinellas, and Sarasota.

Federal funding also is available to governments and non-profit organizations for emergencies in all 67 Florida counties. For the first 30 days, that money will cover 100 percent of the costs of some emergency responses.