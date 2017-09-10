Hurricane Irma reaches Florida Keys as Category 4 storm

Saturday 8 a.m. update

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Hurricane Irma, now with 130 mph winds, has reached the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm.

After interacting with Cuba, Irma’s winds have weakened but picked back up as it turned toward Florida. It is moving at 8 mph but is expected to pick up speed later Sunday.

The Key West International Airport measured sustained winds of 50 mph with a gust of up to 70 mph, according to the hurricane center.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for a wide swath of Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties in South Florida. The band of rain and tornado producing cells was moving quickly, officials said. There were no immediate reports of tornadoes touching down.

Tens of thousands of people huddling in shelters watched for updates.

The last flight out of Miami International Airport took off around 9 p.m. Saturday, officials reported. The airport will be closed Sunday.

In the Tampa Bay area, access to all of Pinellas County’s barrier islands, including the popular spring break destination of Clearwater Beach, was shut off.

Irma will move into southwestern Georgia on Monday.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott had warned residents in the state’s evacuation zones Saturday that “this is your last chance to make a good decision.” About 6.4 million people were told to flee.

But because the storm is 350 to 400 miles wide, the entire Florida peninsula was exposed. Forecasters said the greater Miami area of 6 million people could still get life-threatening hurricane winds and storm surge of 4 to 6 feet.

Irma was at one time the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the open Atlantic with a peak wind speed of 185 mph last week.

It left more than 20 people dead across the Caribbean and as it moved north over the Gulf of Mexico’s bathtub-warm water of nearly 90 degrees, it was expected to regain strength.

Meteorologists predicted Irma would plow into the Tampa Bay area Monday morning. The area has not been struck by a major hurricane since 1921, when its population was about 10,000, National Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen said. Now around 3 million people live there.

The Florida peninsula and southeast Georgia could see 8 to 15 inches of rain.

Irma is still forecast to move away from North Carolina.

The confidence in the forecast track into Monday and Tuesday is very high for Irma to move up through Georgia and then become a depression into Tennessee by Wednesday.

This means impacts will be low for central North Carolina.

The higher amounts will be southwest of the Triangle. Winds will not reach tropical strength in central North Carolina, but it will be breezy with gusts possibly as high as 30 to 35 mph.

Irma could weaken to a tropical storm by the time it reaches Georgia. The storm has already wreaked havoc on several islands in the Caribbean.

Irma killed at least 20 people in the Caribbean and left thousands homeless as it devastated small resort islands known for their warm, turquoise water.

