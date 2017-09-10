Hurricane Jose still lurking in Atlantic; looping track in forecast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After forming as a tropical storm nearly a week ago and remaining in the shadows of Irma, Hurricane Jose is still in the Atlantic.

While Hurricane Irma is stealing all the tropical weather headlines this week in the United States, Hurricane Jose remains a major hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean.

Sunday night Jose had 120 mph winds, making it a Category 3 hurricane. This is the third major hurricane in a row, behind Harvey and Irma.

MORE COVERAGE: Maps and more in Hurricane Central

Jose weakened throughout the day Sunday as it is now about 300 miles east-northeast of the Turks and Caicos.

The track of Jose the rest of the week gets very interesting, however.

The storm will continue to weaken and slow down in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean before it is forecast to do a right turn “loop-d-loop” in the middle of the week.

This would put the forecast Category 1 hurricane northeast of The Bahamas by Friday.

While the forecast after Friday is uncertain, this is something the U.S. East Coast should keep an eye on throughout the week.