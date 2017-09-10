Teen missing in surf at NC Outer Banks

The high surf at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Saturday when the teen vanished. Photo from Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

BUXTON, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A teenager is missing in the surf off Cape Hatteras as the force of approaching Hurricane Irma builds up the churning Atlantic Ocean.

National Park Service officials said Sunday they are searching for a young man who’s visiting the Cape Hatteras National Seashore from outside North Carolina.

The teenager who went swimming in the ocean was reported missing about an hour before nightfall Saturday after last being seen north of the jetties in Buxton.

The Outer Banks Voice reported the teen is a 17-year-old boy.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Dare County Sheriff’s Office and others searched the area with a helicopter and spotlights last night. The search resumed Sunday.

