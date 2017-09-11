3 armed robberies connected to mobile shopping app, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said there have been three armed robberies on Troy Street over the last eight days tied to the online transaction app, Letgo.

All three victims were robbed at gunpoint after the victim arranged to purchase phones or gaming equipment.

On September 3 at 9:40 p.m., police said the victim was robbed at gunpoint by three men after traveling to Durham to purchase a used gaming console.

On September 8, the victim had a gun held to his head as he was robbed of cash and his wallet by two men. The victim traveled to Durham to purchase an iPhone, police said.

Two days later, two men robbed a victim at gun point after a transaction was setup over a used iPhone.

All three incidents occurred in the 600 block of Troy Street.

The suspects were said to be in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call Investigator B. Riley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29303 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

The Durham Police Department offers the following crime prevention tips with respect to this type of crime:

Be cautious and trust your instincts. If something does not feel right, leave

Meet in a public place (for example, a fast food restaurant)

Meet during daylight hours

Tell a friend or family member where you are going

Take a friend with you, if possible

Do not carry large amounts of cash

Do not divulge personal information

Be wary of last minute changes in the meeting location

Save any and all communications with the seller/buyer (text messages, emails, voicemails, etc.)