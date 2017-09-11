Audit: NC troopers violated policy with long work commutes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says it has addressed recent problems in a state audit with some patrol administrators and troopers violating agency policy by commuting large distances to work.

State Auditor Beth Wood’s office released Monday her investigation’s findings , originating from a tip to the office’s hotline.

The audit found eight troopers last year failed to maintain their primary residence in the county where they worked or within 20 miles of the county line.

Some officers lived more than 100 miles away.

A captain lived in Morganton when the nearest county line to his patrol area was Wake’s, 187 miles away.

The report says the distances they drove with assigned vehicles increased maintenance costs and may have delayed response times to emergencies.

Public Safety Secretary Eric Hooks agreed with the audit findings and pointed out a new patrol commander who took charge in February made changes.