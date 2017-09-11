Camp Lejeune colonel guilty of sex abuse receives 5.5 years confinement

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT/AP) – The Camp Lejeune colonel found guilty Saturday of charges including the sexual abuse of a child received his sentence on Sunday.

Colonel Daniel Wilson, 56, of Mason, Washington, is sentenced to 5 and a half years confinement and dismissed from service.

EARLIER: Camp Lejeune Marine colonel faces child sex assault and abuse charges

After two weeks of testimony and a day of deliberations, Wilson was also found guilty of six counts of conduct unbecoming of an officer and gentleman and absence without leave stemming from incidents that occurred in 2016.

He was found not guilty of several additional charges including the rape of a child, assault consummated by battery upon a child under 16 years, sexual assault and assault consummated by battery, and three counts of conduct unbecoming of an officer and a gentleman.

The government said the charges stemmed from incidents in Australia, Camp Lejeune and Beaufort, South Carolina, in 2016. Wilson had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Wilson served in the Marine Corps for more than 30 years and completed 11 deployments.