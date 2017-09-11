Chemours agrees to reveal more about discharges

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina environmental officials and a chemical company that for years has discharged compounds with unknown health risks into a major drinking-water supply have a legal agreement that could increase what is known about the little-studied products.

The Chemours Co. did not respond Monday to questions about the deal it reached in court late Friday with the state Department of Environmental Quality. The agreement commits the Wilmington, Delaware-based company to cooperating with the state investigation of chemical runoffs into the Cape Fear River.

The river is a key water supply for more than 200,000 people downstream from the Chemours plant in Bladen County.

Chemours agrees it will turn over confidential business information to state and federal environmental officials once the company and North Carolina reach a confidentiality agreement.