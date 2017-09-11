Cumberland deputies seek ID of gunman who forced McDonald’s workers into freezer

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are trying to identify an armed robbery suspect who forced McDonald’s workers into a freezer at gunpoint last month in Cumberland County.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 16 at the McDonalds at 5090 Highway 87 South, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect came into the building, south of Fayetteville, when workers were trying to take out the trash for the night.

“The suspect, with gun in hand, made four of the employees get in the walk in freezer,” deputies said. Images from surveillance video show the robber holding a gun to one worker’s head.

Two other workers were forced to get money for the suspect.

The suspect was wearing a gold chain an R (for Rocawear) on it. He also had on a red hooded sweatshirt and a red bandana covering his face along with a black “do rag” on his head, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that if anyone has information relating to the suspect in this robbery please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-323-1500 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.