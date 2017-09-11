Deputy and paramedic trapped for hours in Florida after live wires fall on car

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County sheriff’s deputy and a paramedic were trapped in a patrol car Sunday night after a pole and live power lines fell on the vehicle as they were driving.

Sergeant Chris Lynne and fire-rescue paramedic James Tanner Schaill were trapped in the patrol car on Lakeland Hills Boulevard near Robson Street.

The pair were traveling from Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center where they had dropped off an elderly patient and were returning to north Lakeland.

Lynn and Schaill were trapped for about two hours late Sunday night, early Monday morning.

Lakeland Electric crews responded and were able to disconnect the lines.

They were able to get out of the patrol car at 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Both later returned to assist in hurricane recovery efforts.