Hurricane Jose forecast to loop back towards US

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricane Jose is still in the Atlantic as a a Category 2 storm with winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane Jose remains a major hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean but is currently passing northeast of Turks and Caicos, islands heavily damaged by Hurricane Irma last week.

This is the third major hurricane in a row, behind Harvey and Irma.

MORE COVERAGE: Maps and more in Hurricane Central

Jose weakened throughout the day Sunday and is moving north at 9 mph but is expected to turn northeast Monday night before circling around.

The storm will continue to weaken and slow down in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean before it is forecast to do a right turn “loop-d-loop” in the middle of the week.

This would put the forecast Category 1 hurricane northeast of The Bahamas by Friday.

While the forecast after Friday is uncertain, this is something the U.S. East Coast should keep an eye on throughout the week.